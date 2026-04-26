Donovan Smith, Super Bowl champion with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, announces retirement

Donovan Smith, a two-time Super Bowl champion—once alongside Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and once with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs—has brought his NFL career to an end after nine successful years.

“Thank you to all that has helped me through the years along my football career. It has allowed me to grow and experience life in ways I can’t put into words,” was part of the heartfelt message in Smith’s official Instagram statement.

The offensive tackle entered the world’s biggest league after being selected in the second round of the 2015 Draft with the 34th overall pick, precisely by the Bucs. His performance wearing the colors of the Penn State Nittany Lions impressed everyone, and he was able to translate it to the NFL.

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His success is not only defined by his on-field achievements, but also by his character as a person, as reflected by some of his former teammates. “Blessings brotha honored to share the field with you,” Jaylen Watson said. Creed Humphrey also added: “Congrats on an amazing career brother!”

Offensive tackle Donovan Smith #79.

The first ring alongside Tom Brady

During the 2020 NFL season, Donovan Smith played a pivotal role as the starting left tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, famously protecting Tom Brady’s blindside during their run to a victory in Super Bowl LV. That season, Smith started 15 regular-season games and was a cornerstone of an offensive line that allowed only 22 sacks all year, the second-fewest in the league.

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His performance was particularly dominant during the postseason, where he did not allow a single sack across four playoff games, including the 31–9 blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs. Throughout the 2020 campaign, Smith logged over 1,000 offensive snaps, proving his durability and consistency as he secured his first championship ring alongside the legendary quarterback.

Donovan Smith #76.

The second was alongside Patrick Mahomes

In the 2023 season, Smith joined the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal and immediately took over as the starting left tackle, protecting Patrick Mahomes during their championship run to Super Bowl LVIII. The OT started 12 regular-season games, logging 749 offensive snaps and providing veteran stability to a line that ultimately helped the Chiefs secure a 25–22 overtime victory against the 49ers.

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Statistically, Smith earned a 60.3 pass-blocking grade from PFF, allowing only two sacks and 42 total pressures throughout the campaign. His ability to anchor the blindside was a key factor in the Chiefs’ postseason success, making him one of the few players in NFL history to win Super Bowls as a starting left tackle for two different legendary quarterbacks.

Winning alongside Brady and Mahomes is a privilege few have

Few elite playmakers have managed the rare feat of winning Super Bowl rings alongside both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, proving to be invaluable assets to the league’s most recent dynasties. Wide receiver Justin Watson secured a title with Brady in Super Bowl LV before earning two more with Mahomes in Super Bowls LVII and LVIII, while legendary running back LeSean McCoy achieved a spectacular back-to-back run by winning with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV followed immediately by a victory with the Buccaneers.

Additionally, veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert provided championship-caliber depth as a backup for both icons, earning rings in Super Bowl LV and Super Bowl LVIII respectively.