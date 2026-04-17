Chiefs, NY Giants, Cowboys could ignite chaos in 2026 NFL Draft with trade moves

The Kansas City Chiefs are bracing for what could be one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent NFL Draft memory. With the 2026 class viewed as less top-heavy than in previous years, uncertainty is beginning to define how teams approach their boards, and that could lead to a flurry of unexpected moves.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach echoed that sentiment, hinting at a wide range of outcomes across the first round. “I think that the fans will be in for a treat next Thursday because I think the grades are going to be so close from some of these tackles and defensive ends and receivers. A lot of these guys that are mocked high may go a little lower and a lot of these guys that are getting mocked a little lower may go higher because I think they’re so close this year. It’s not this huge gap and big fall off. It should be an entertaining night. There will probably be a lot of trades.”

That lack of a clear tiered structure could reshape all strategies. Rather than aggressively targeting a specific player at a fixed spot, teams may become more flexible, either trading down to accumulate future assets or moving up when they identify a prospect they believe stands above the rest. Super Bowl contenders could be ready to make a move.

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Chiefs anticipate a lot of trades in 2026 NFL Draft

The perception that this class lacks top quarterbacks could open the door for more trade activity than usual. Teams sitting in the middle or late portion of the first round may look to trade down, stockpiling picks for future drafts instead of reaching for similarly graded players at other positions.

At the same time, the opposite approach could emerge for franchises targeting potential game-changers. Prospects like Jeremiyah Love could drive aggressive trade-up scenarios, as teams look to secure one of the few players viewed as truly special in this class.

Recent weeks have already seen multiple teams linked to trade rumors, including the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and the Chiefs themselves. That growing buzz suggests front offices are actively exploring scenarios rather than locking into static draft plans.

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The Chiefs, in particular, stand out as a potential wildcard. They could look to move up, possibly into the top five or near pick No. 6 in a deal with the Cleveland Browns, if they identify a player worth the investment. In that scenario, the Giants should be ready as many teams will try to jump them on the board.