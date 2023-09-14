It’s been only a few months since Patrick Mahomes took the Kansas City Chiefs to the promised land for the second time, but it’s time to turn the page now. The 2023 NFL season is here, and the Chiefs have work to do.

Not only did they lose to the Detroit Lions in the first week of the year, but also showed many problems in offense. While Mahomes tried to get things going, his teammates didn’t help him.

Wideout Kadarius Toney, for instance, dropped the ball many times – including an interception Brian Branch returned for a touchdown. This week, Toney took blame for his mistakes.

Kadarius Toney looking to bounce back after poor game vs. Lions

“I told coach, I told Pat, all the guys — that’s on me,” Toney said, via ProFootballTalk. “At the end of the day, y’all count on me and rely on me to make certain plays, and I’ve got to be there to do that. There’s really no excuse, nothing you can blame it on — none of that.

“I know I could have made those plays. I’ve just got to make sure I show up when it’s time. Both of those guys, they’ve got trust, they’ve got faith in me,” Toney said of Andy Reid and Mahomes. “And I appreciate those guys for that. Like I said, just have to go put the work in. There isn’t too much talking with me left.”

Who plays the Chiefs in Week 2?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs return to action on Sunday, September 17, when they travel to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars.