NY Giants could stand in Andy Reid, Chiefs’ way in pursuit of two specific targets for 2026

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs might collide with the New York Giants in their pursuit of help at the running back position in 2026.

By Martín O’donnell

Andy Reid listens to a question at a press conference.
© Jonathan Bachman/Getty ImagesAndy Reid listens to a question at a press conference.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will probably make an effort to upgrade their running back room for the 2026 NFL season. However, the New York Giants could be one of their biggest obstacles.

Not only do the Giants seem to have an advantage over the Chiefs to get Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they also appear to be interested in Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III—a player seen as a potential target for the Chiefs as well.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Kansas City might emerge as an “interesting suitor” for Walker should the Seattle Seahawks decline to tag him, as many expect.

Chiefs could be aggressive in pursuit of new RB in 2026

Even though Reid and the Chiefs don’t have a history of making big moves for running backs, it’s been reported that they did attempt to trade for New York Jets star Breece Hall last year.

Kenneth Walker of the Seahawks

Kenneth Walker in action with the Seahawks.

This failed attempt leads to the belief that Reid and the Chiefs could be aggressive in 2026. The problem is that, both in the Draft and in free agency, Kansas City might be facing competition from New York.

Selecting at No. 5 in April, the Giants can leave the Chiefs without Love before it’s Kansas City’s turn at No. 9. That’s why Reid and the front office might need to seize free agency in March, but any important signing will take a lot of creativity due to Kansas City’s tight cap space.

Chiefs RB room expected to suffer changes

Either way, chances are that the RB room at Arrowhead will look different in 2026. While the list of Chiefs free agents includes running backs Kareem Hunt and Dameon Pierce, 2x Super Bowl champion Isiah Pacheco is also expected to leave for another team in the open market. Only time will tell us how the Chiefs respond to these changes, and if the Giants ultimately prevent Reid and company from getting their priority targets.

