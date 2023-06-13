The Kansas City Chiefs have celebrated two Super Bowl victories in the past four years, thanks in large part to star tight end Travis Kelce. His impact on the field was evident in their recent postseason runs. This includes the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played a vital role scoring a touchdown.

Led by premier quarterback Patrick Mahomes and guided by head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs’ offense becomes an unstoppable force. Kelce’s exceptional performances have solidified his place among the all-time greatest tight ends, with Shannon Sharpe even suggestinghe is the best tight end ever.

As the Chiefs prepare for the upcoming season, there is no doubt the future looks bright for Mahomes. But Kelce will turn 34 this year, so it’s normal for some to wonder when he could retire. However, he had a fantastic response during Tuesday’s press conference.

Travis Kelce gets real on how long he wants to play football

It’s clear that the tight end is not slowing down as time goes by. Maybe he will start to play fewer snaps, but his impact will most likely not be reduced in the near future. His connection with Mahomes is so spot on that he has a few years of big contributions left, although it’s also true that he will turn 34 during the season.

Fans want Kelce to delay his retirement as much as possible, which seems to be his plan. “Until the wheels fall off, baby. I love this game and I know I’m going to miss it when I’m done playing. I hear you on that and that’s a business decision I’m sure I’ll have to make at some point in my life. But right now, I’m in this building wanting to win football games”, Kelce said about until when he expects to continue playing.

“I think that keeps me living as a young, fun-loving football player. I get to play a game for a living at the age of 33, 34. And I don’t want to lose that. I don’t want to lose that excitement for the game that I had when I was a kid. Every single day I get to come in with the best team, best players, best coaches in the world. So it makes it easy to come in here and just enjoy it”, Kelce explained in a press conference.

Having a lot of fun is definitely paying off for the tight end considering his recent production. He finished last season third in the NFL with 110 receptions, behind only high-volume wide receivers like Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson. He was only eighth in receiving yards with 1,338 and second with 12 receiving touchdowns. Comparing him to elite wide receivers is probably the best way to describe how impactful he still is as the best in the league at his position.