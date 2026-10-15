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Christian Kirk gives 49ers hope in boosting WR room as practice window is open for veteran

The San Francisco 49ers could definitely boost their wideout corp as veteran Christian Kirk is nearing a comeback.

Christian Kirk #13
© Mike Carlson/Getty ImagesChristian Kirk #13

The San Francisco 49ers are non-shockingly dealing with plenty of injuries right now. However, good news might be coming their way as the veteran wideout Christian Kirk has started practicing and could be eyeing his season debut soon.

On Thursday, San Francicso opened Kirk’s 21-day practice window as he ramps up his return from injured reserve. Kirk hasn’t been able to debut this season as he had a calf injury stemming back to the training camp.

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Las season, Kirk caught just 28 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown in 13 games for the Texans. Kirk is 29 years old, and has dealt with some injuries in the last couple of years. However, when healthy, he is very serviceable.

How does Christian Kirk fit into the 49ers?

Kirk primarily operates out of the slot (about 69.8% of the time with Houston), giving the 49ers a reliable option inside amidst reshuffling in their receiver room. He can also handle volume.

He can absolutely step in the role that Ricky Pearsall was supposed to play before suffering a season-ending injury. Given how Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury and will be sidelined for a few weeks, Kirk’s return should be sooner rather than later.

See also

Which NFL teams are 5-0? The unbeaten franchises through five weeks in 2026

Updated 49ers WR depth chart

Mike Evans is also dealing with Achilles soreness, though that shouldn’t sideline him. Still, this is a harmed corp right now. Per the time of writing, this is the up-to-date healthy 49ers WR depth chart:

  • Mike Evans
  • Brandin Cooks
  • Jacob Cowing
  • Jordan Watkins
  • Christian Kirk (in practice window)

Key takeaways

  • The San Francisco 49ers opened Christian Kirk’s 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve.
  • Wide receiver Christian Kirk recorded 28 catches for 239 yards in 13 games last season.
  • San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is out for several weeks with a hamstring injury.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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