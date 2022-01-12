The Cincinnati Bengals host the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round of the 2021-22 NFL Playoffs. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this exciting game.

The 2021 NFL regular season came to an end and that means it's time for the playoffs. The football postseason gets underway with an exciting Wild Card round that will see the Cincinnati Bengals welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to the Paul Brown Stadium. Here, find out when, where, and at what time. The game will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial).

Joe Burrow has led the Bengals to a long-awaited playoff appearance after Cincinnati clinched the AFC North (10-7). Last time out, the Cleveland Browns beat them 21-16. Will they get back on track to keep their Super Bowl dream alive?

On the other hand, the Raiders made their way into this game following a dramatic regular season finale. Daniel Carlson's 47-yard field goal in overtime gave Las Vegas the edge over the Chargers in the hunt for the last playoff berth, and they'll try to seize it.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders will face each other on Saturday, January 15, at Paul Brown Stadium in the Wild Card round of the 2021-22 NFL Playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

TV channel to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders

The game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Other options: NBC, Peacock, and NBC Universo.