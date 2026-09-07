Texans’ C.J. Stroud embraces pressure amid contract extension rumors

The Houston Texans are preparing to make noise in the 2026-27 NFL season, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, whose strong performance has impressed and who is already being linked to a contract extension. While that places extra pressure on him, he embraces it.

Speaking to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN, Stroud was candid in speaking about the question marks that surround his future with Houston if another disappointing season is recorded. “Pressure is a privilege,” Stroud said. “I’m excited. I’ve always been challenged in my career. I’ve always had to persevere through things, and I think this is something that I’m grateful for. I didn’t wake up and forget how to play football.”

Additionally, Stroud gave insight into the last few months and how he is “proud” of himself heading into 2026. “I have things that I want back and mistakes that I made. But truly, God has worked through my shortcomings. If I was perfect, I wouldn’t be able to be coachable or have the fear of God. So I’m glad that I have made mistakes,” Stroud said.

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Stroud unbothered by criticism

Stroud is aware that comments and criticism will always be present, and what matters most is learning to handle them while reinforcing the mindset that pressure is a privilege.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans on the field after a preseason game.

“People are quick to use Twitter,” Stroud said. “I focus on me. I can’t control [social media], so why would I care?… So the more opinions people have, the more opportunity that I have to prove who I am.”

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Contract extension in doubt

Stroud’s contract rumors hit a wall with the general manager’s response. Nick Caserio responded to the report that Stroud turning down an extension would have paid him $50 million in the NFL, according to a post on X by Luis Ortiz.

“I’m not gonna comment on anything contractually,” Caserio said. “We’ve never done that before. We’ve had good discussions, I’d say, with his representatives. Like we do with a lot of different players. So, at some point there’s an agreement put in place, great. If not, then it’s something we’ll probably address in the offseason.”

There are several doubts and growing criticisms surrounding the potential contract extension. It does seem a little odd that Stroud would turn away from the $50 million offer, according to Sports Illustrated.

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“Five quarterbacks are making $51 to $53 million a season,” Jared Koch wrote. “And five are making $55 million a season: Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence, and Matt Stafford. Just two creep into that $60 million-plus range: Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott.” And while he has shown flashes of what he is capable of, he is not yet at Mahomes’ level.