Texans WR Nico Collins believes this could be a breakout season for C.J. Stroud

The Houston Texans, led by DeMeco Ryans, will have C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins as one of their key offensive duos during the 2026 NFL season.

C.J. Stroud is entering a pivotal moment in his career with the Houston Texans, with discussions already beginning about him remaining with the franchise for many years to come. That said, he will have to prove it on the field alongside the rest of his teammates, something Nico Collins believes he can accomplish during the 2026 NFL season.

“He’s built for everything,” the wide receiver said, via ESPN‘s DJ Bien-Aime. “We believe in him, we love him. This is the best position he can be in right now. I feel like he is about to go out and show the whole world what he’s made of, and I can’t wait. We got his back 100 percent, all the way.”

The Texans’ depth chart was bolstered by the arrival of Kayshon Boutte, who joined the team this season to replace Jayden Higgins. It remains to be seen whether Stroud will ultimately be able to rely on his receivers, Nico Collins included, to put together a strong year in Houston.

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SWR RWR LWR Jaylin Noel Kayshon Boutte Nico Collins Jared Wayne Xavier Hutchinson

Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud #7 react after a touchdown.

Building on last season’s success

C.J. Stroud kept things rolling in his 2025 campaign with H-Town, throwing for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just 8 interceptions across 14 starts despite missing a bit of time. He completed 64.5% of his passes (273 of 423) for a solid 92.9 passer rating, while tacking on 209 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground to help steer Houston right back into the postseason.

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However, their playoff run came to a painful end in the Divisional Round against the New England Patriots, falling 28–16 after Stroud suffered a brutal night with 4 first-half interceptions—including a costly pick-six—that completely derailed the offense.

CJ Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans reacts after a 28-16 loss against the New England Patriots.

What is Stroud’s contract situation?

Stroud is heading into the 2026 season playing on the final year of his original four-year rookie deal, though Houston already locked up his fifth-year option for 2027. While the Texans made a solid offer rumored to put him in the $50 million-a-year quarterback club, both sides haven’t reached a long-term agreement yet.

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With general manager Nick Caserio setting a hard deadline to pause talks once the regular season kicks off, Stroud seems totally fine betting on himself this year and letting his agent handle the business while he focuses on ball.