The Cleveland Browns had an extraordinary start in Week 1 with a 24-3 win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a clear message that they might be in the mix for the AFC North.

Deshaun Watson is on his first full season after an 11-game suspension in 2022. The Browns expect him to be the franchise quarterback of the future after the massive trade package they gave to the Houston Texans.

Now, the Browns will be on national television for Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, in another chapter of that rivalry, they might be without a key offensive player.

Will Amari Cooper play against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Amari Cooper is officially “questionable” for Monday Night’s game against the Steelers at Pittsburgh. The star wide receiver aggravated a groin injury according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

It all happened during Saturday’s practice when the training staff had to bring him inside. “I don’t really have an update past that. So, we’ll see how he does over the next 48 hours.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a 20-game winning streak playing at home on Monday Night Football. However, they started the season with a resounding 30-7 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium.