Trending topics:
NFL

Colin Kaepernick gets shocking offer for possible return to the NFL

Colin Kaepernick might have finally received an offer for a return to the NFL. However, it's not in the way the quarterback expects.

Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers
© Jaime Crawford/Getty ImagesColin Kaepernick, former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Colin Kaepernick was supposed to be a star in the NFL after leading the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2012 season. However, four years later, a famous protest against police brutality halted his career.

In a shocking turn of events, Kaepernick made a lot of tryouts to convince teams why he deserved another chance in the league. Even with more talent than other names in the market, the quarterback didn’t get the call.

Now, a surprising team has made Kaepernick an offer for a comeback to the league. By the way, it will be in the same división with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will Colin Kaepernick return to the NFL?

According to a report from USA Today, Jim Harbaugh offered Colin Kaepernick a coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers. Although the quarterback recently admitted he wants to return as a player in the NFL, this could be a possibility in the near future.

“Yeah, we talked a little bit about it. He is s considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me. We haven’t reconnected since then. That was early, early in the year. If that was ever the path he was to take, I think that would be tremendous. He would be a tremendous coach, if that’s the path he chose.”

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys\&#039; legendary quarterback is in legal problems with Lamar Jackson

see also

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys" legendary quarterback is in legal problems with Lamar Jackson

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Comunicaciones vs Marathon in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Comunicaciones vs Marathon in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup

NFL Rumors: Micah Parsons makes strong prediction about CeeDee Lamb's future at Cowboys
NFL

NFL Rumors: Micah Parsons makes strong prediction about CeeDee Lamb's future at Cowboys

Kylian Mbappe wins title in Real Madrid debut: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe wins title in Real Madrid debut: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

Report: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father at hospital after being stabbed
Soccer

Report: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father at hospital after being stabbed

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions