Colin Kaepernick might have finally received an offer for a return to the NFL. However, it's not in the way the quarterback expects.

Colin Kaepernick was supposed to be a star in the NFL after leading the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2012 season. However, four years later, a famous protest against police brutality halted his career.

In a shocking turn of events, Kaepernick made a lot of tryouts to convince teams why he deserved another chance in the league. Even with more talent than other names in the market, the quarterback didn’t get the call.

Now, a surprising team has made Kaepernick an offer for a comeback to the league. By the way, it will be in the same división with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will Colin Kaepernick return to the NFL?

According to a report from USA Today, Jim Harbaugh offered Colin Kaepernick a coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers. Although the quarterback recently admitted he wants to return as a player in the NFL, this could be a possibility in the near future.

“Yeah, we talked a little bit about it. He is s considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me. We haven’t reconnected since then. That was early, early in the year. If that was ever the path he was to take, I think that would be tremendous. He would be a tremendous coach, if that’s the path he chose.”