After an intense joint practice, several players of the Cincinnati Bengals severely judged Anthony Richardson, saying that the quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts is not a threat at all.

For many fans, Anthony Richardson has the potential to be a great quarterback. However, several Cincinnati Bengals players faced him during a joint practice, and the Indianapolis Colts‘ signal-caller posed no threat to them at all.

Last year, the Colts needed to select a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft. The AFC South club decided not to trade up, instead sticking with their No. 4 pick to select Anthony Richardson.

The former Florida quarterback played four games before suffering a season-ending injury. Despite this, his outstanding performances left fans excited for his second year in the NFL.

Bengals players are not surprised by Anthony Richardson after joint practice

The Indianapolis Colts have struggled to find a great quarterback since Andrew Luck. The AFC South team has faced challenges at this position in recent years, but it seems they may have finally found the solution to their problems.

With the 4th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Colts selected Anthony Richardson. Despite not having remarkable college numbers, he was considered one of the top prospects in his class.

Many analysts and scouts compare Anthony Richardson to Cam Newton. He possesses a powerful arm, but his running ability may prove to be his most valuable asset.

However, not everyone is convinced by Richardson’s talents. After a joint practice between the Colts and the Bengals, several Cincinnati players harshly criticized the quarterback’s gameplay.

Anthony Richardson quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts

Defensive tackle B.J. Hill and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said that Richardson only ran the ball during their practice. “He’s just throwing to spots,” said veteran Bengals safety Geno Smith. “He doesn’t see his receivers.”

In his first season, Richardson threw for 577 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, the former Florida quarterback recorded 136 rushing yards on 25 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Has Anthony Richardson already recovered from his injury?

Last year, Anthony Richardson suffered an AC joint sprain that was initially expected to sideline him for a month. However, the injury worsened during the game against the Titans, ending his 2024 season after just four games.

Despite this setback, Richardson has fully recovered and is set to start for the Colts in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. The team’s hopes rest on his shoulders, so staying healthy is crucial for their fight for the AFC South title.

