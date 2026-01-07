Colts free agents in 2026: Daniel Jones and other players out of contract in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts enter 2026 with a roster in flux. Several key contributors are set to hit free agency, and the choices the front office makes now could reshape Indianapolis’s identity after a season marked by promise and setbacks.

At the center of the speculation is QB Daniel Jones, who excelled early in his tenure before suffering a season-ending injury. With his contract expiring and clubs watching, his next deal has become a defining subplot for Indy’s offseason.

But the quarterback isn’t the only name drawing attention. From established starters to depth pieces across offense and defense, the list of 2026 free agents presents both risk and opportunity for an NFL team still chasing consistency under its current regime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indianapolis Colts free agents in 2026

As the 2026 NFL free agency period approaches, the Colts find themselves at a crossroads with several key contributors nearing the end of their contracts in Indianapolis. At the center of the buzz is quarterback Daniel Jones, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in mid-March.

He has publicly expressed his desire to remain with the franchise, emphasizing his comfort with the coaching staff and locker room environment — comments that offer a glimpse into how both sides view a potential reunion.

Advertisement

Daniel Jones in 2025 (Source: Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Behind the quarterback situation lies a broader roster puzzle. Indianapolis has a sizeable list of impending free agents spanning offense and defense. From veteran linemen like Ryan Kelly to depth playmakers such as Ashton Dulin, and defensive contributors like E.J. Speed and Julian Blackmon, multiple players could enter the open market and test their value elsewhere.

Advertisement

Free agency in March could be particularly consequential for the Colts if they opt to re-invest in established veterans or lean more heavily on younger and cost-controlled talent.

Each choice has implications for draft strategy, cap management and the identity of the roster as Indianapolis attempts to rebound from a season that began with hope and ended with questions.

Advertisement

Advertisement