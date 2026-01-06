Daniel Jones confirms preferred team for 2026 after promising year with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts’ season can be divided into two distinct halves. While Daniel Jones was at full health, the team looked like a strong contender. However, after his serious injury, everything fell apart, and they ultimately failed to secure a playoff spot.

Looking ahead, the quarterback will clearly be seeking revenge for what happened this past season. The question on many minds is: which team would the former Giants and Vikings signal-caller like to be with in 2026?

“I’d love to be back here,” Jones said. “I’ve enjoyed being here, working with the coaching staff here, the players, I think it’s a great organization and I’ve enjoyed being here. Obviously there’s a business side to it and understand that, but I’ve really enjoyed being here around these people.”

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the quarterback situation for the Colts next season, one thing is certain: both Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard are under contract. If he returns to full health, could Jones reclaim his spot as QB1?

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts.

What injury did Jones suffer?

Daniel Jones’ 2025 season with the Indianapolis Colts came to a devastating end on December 7, 2025, during a Week 14 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

The injury occurred early in the first quarter on a non-contact play while Jones was attempting to drop back in the pocket; his leg gave out suddenly, which was later confirmed to be a torn right Achilles tendon.

This injury was particularly frustrating as it came just weeks after he had been battling through a minor fibula fracture, and it marked the second time in three years that a major lower-body injury—following his 2023 ACL tear—forced him onto the season-ending injured reserve.

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones’ numbers with the Colts

In his first year with Indianapolis, Daniel Jones revitalized his career by throwing for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions with a solid 63.7 QBR. Despite his season-ending injury, his performance was so impactful that recent reports indicate the Colts intend to sign him to a long-term contract this offseason, viewing him as their franchise leader for the foreseeable future.