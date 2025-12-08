Colts face concerning situation with Daniel Jones out and his replacement uncertain

The season isn’t over yet for the Indianapolis Colts, despite the recent string of setbacks. Daniel Jones’ severe injury will sideline him for the remainder of the campaign, and looking ahead, Shane Steichen still has no certainty about who will step in as his replacement.

What’s causing this situation? According to insider Adam Schefter via his X account, Riley Leonard is dealing with a knee injury and is doubtful to be available in Seattle next weekend.

It’s important to note that Leonard was the one who took the field in the last game against the Jaguars following Jones’ injury, since Anthony Richardson, the team’s primary backup, is on IR and has been unavailable for some time.

Through Week 8, everything was full of hope and high expectations with a 7-1 record. Today, however, the situation is completely different, and even their chances of making the playoffs are now seriously in jeopardy.

Riley Leonard #15 of the Indianapolis Colts.

What if Leonard isn’t ready for Week 15?

The Indianapolis Colts are facing a severe quarterback crisis as they prepare for the Seahawks game, a situation aggravated by the latest loss of Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson to the Injured Reserve.

Head Coach Shane Steichen said, according to Mike Chappell via X, that if the knee injury keeps Riley Leonard out of the lineup, Brett Rypien will be called up from the practice squad to start. This dire scenario highlights the Colts’ depth issues, as they are now forced to consider signing another quarterback.

Critically, rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who played quarterback in high school, remains the official emergency option, indicating the Indianapolis is perilously close to reaching an unprecedented level of roster desperation.