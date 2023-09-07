The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in 27 years. Last season, the team failed once again in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers. Even with an improved defense, Dak Prescott couldn’t deliver. As a consequence, the pressure is on.

Furthermore, the NFC East will be really tough in the near future. Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl and now has a better roster, the Giants are on a great rebuilding process under Brian Daboll and Washington could improve thanks to the arrival of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

Now, the Dallas Cowboys could face another huge controversy. Their franchise quarterback is looking for a contract extension in the NFL, but Jerry Jones just traded for Trey Lance.

Dak Prescott opens up about Trey Lance and contract extension with Cowboys

A few days before the start of the 2023 season in the NFL, Dak Prescott finally spoke about the first days of Trey Lance as new member of the Dallas Cowboys. It all happened during an interview with Kay Adams.

“It’s going well. He’s come in ready to learn. Ready to get better and ready to help this team. Obviously, he’s a great guy so he’s been a good fit to the quarterback room.”

After that big decision of bringing Trey Lance, Dak was asked if his relationship with Jerry Jones has changed at all. “He’s one of the most passionate guys. He’s going to everything he can to help this team and to sell. That’s part of it. When he says things, I really don’t pay attention.”

The other massive question for Prescott is a possible contract extension as his current deal is set to expire after the 2024 season. The quarterback didn’t say too much about it. “We are working on that.”