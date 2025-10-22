Colts News: Daniel Jones could be joined by a Super Bowl champion with Tom Brady

When analyzing the teams that no one expected to be contenders this NFL season, it’s impossible to overlook the remarkable campaign the Indianapolis Colts are putting together. Led by Daniel Jones, the Colts have no intention of simply playing a supporting role — and are even dreaming of strengthening their roster further with the addition of a former Super Bowl champion who once played alongside Tom Brady.

The player who received a midseason tryout with the Colts on Tuesday was none other than veteran pass rusher Shaquil Barrett. If he earns the approval of head coach Shane Steichen and his coaching staff, Barrett could soon become the newest addition to the team’s roster for the remainder of the season.

The linebacker brings a wealth of experience to the league, having enjoyed his most successful years with the Broncos and the Buccaneers — winning a Super Bowl title with both franchises. In July 2024, he announced his retirement, though it always seemed like a return to the NFL was part of his future plans.

If his arrival in Indianapolis is finalized, there’s no doubt he would significantly bolster a unit the Colts have already been developing well. Beyond his on-field skills, Barrett’s championship experience could prove to be a valuable asset both in the locker room and during the playoff push.

Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two rings in his back pocket

Star edge rusher Shaquil Barrett has quietly built a legacy as a two-time Super Bowl champion, securing his rings with two different franchises. Barrett first tasted championship glory in Super Bowl LIII with the Denver Broncos.

His second, and perhaps more memorable, title came in Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played a pivotal role on defense alongside quarterback legend Tom Brady in a dominant victory over the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass over Shaquil Barrett.

Chasing the Super Bowl dream

In a stunning early-season narrative, quarterback Daniel Jones has completely revitalized his career and the Indianapolis Colts’ playoff hopes, positioning the team as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Leading one of the NFL‘s most prolific offenses, Jones’s high level of efficiency and command, combined with a dominant ground game led by Jonathan Taylor, has the Colts racking up historic offensive numbers. While the road ahead is tough, the electric start has Indy fans dreaming of a return to the Super Bowl stage for the first time since the 2009 season.