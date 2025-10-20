Colts HC Shane Steichen makes major statement about Daniel Jones’ teammate Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts are a very serious team. The mastermind behind it is none other than head coach Shane Steichen, who has transformed Daniel Jones into a very dangerous quarterback. However, much of the success is also thanks to running back Jonathan Taylor, who is having a wonderful season, and his coach gave him big praise about it.

“He’s the best back in the league right now,” Steichen said, via the Colts’ website. “There’s no doubt.” Plain and simple, Steichen believes he has the absolute best in a position who is star-studded around the NFL.

However, looking at what Taylor is doing, it’s hard to argue with Steichen. He is an unstoppable force and also provides dual-threat abilities when he catches passes and racks yards after reception.

Taylor’s numbers are insanely good

Taylor is other-worldly. He leads the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and scrimmage touchdowns. He also has 882 scrimmage yards and it’s not even half way into the season.

Jonathan Taylor, running back of the Indianapolis Colts

Taylor also has three games this season where he’s scored precisely three touchdowns. He is the only player in the NFL who can say that right now. His lowest output has been an 86-yard game against the Raiders where he still scored three times and rested for the majority of the second half due to the blowout. He has been Daniel Jones‘ best ally.

The Colts might be a serious contender

Contenders in the NFL win tough games and demolish bad teams. That’s what Indy is doing. Yes, the Colts lost to the Rams in a game where receiver AD Mitchell cost them two touchdowns with his mistakes, but they could’ve won it easily. They also won a tough matchup against the Broncos.

Then, they comfortably beat the Chargers, and Cardinals. However, they don’t play down to the competition. The Colts dominated bad teams like the Dolphins, Titans and Raiders. This is a very serious team right now.