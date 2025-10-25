Colts star questioned animosity towards Daniel Jones in New York

Daniel Jones has become one of the biggest storylines in the 2025 NFL season. The veteran quarterback spent last year with the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Colts in the offseason.

Jones won the battle against Anthony Richardson, and ever since he took the field, the Colts have been rolling. At 6-1, Indianapolis is one of the best teams in the league, and they are aiming high.

Jones has played at a high level, signing his name on the list of MVP candidates. In seven games, he’s gone 152 of 214 for 1,790 yards and 10 touchdowns against three interceptions and six sacks.

Michael Pittman calls out criticism for Daniel Jones in New York

Jones has given the Colts’ offense a much-needed spark. Wide receiver Michael Pittman has nothing but good things to say about the quarterback. During a Thursday appearance on “Mad Dog Sports Radio,” Pittman questioned why Jones was seen in such a negative light in New York.

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts.

“When he came in, obviously, there was a bunch of negative media,” Pittman said. “I always thought of Daniel as a good quarterback. He just wasn’t in a great system to help him succeed. But I always thought that he was super tough. He’s a tough guy, he used to take a lot of sacks. He used to stand in that pocket and deliver throws and stuff like that. I was excited for him. And then he got here, and he was nothing like what the media portrayed him out to be. And I just never could understand why Dan was over-hated where he was at prior. Because the way he showed up, he’s a great dude, a great teammate, he’s a guy that you love to be around inside the building and outside of the building. I never understood how that negative stuff found him when he was at his other spot.”

The Colts will clash against the Tennessee Titans for the second time this season on Sunday. This is a good opportunity to go 7-1 and confirm that they are a real threat in the AFC.