The Los Angeles Rams are trying to bring back all the pieces that helped them win the Super Bowl last season. With Aaron Donald on board, now they have to take care of Cooper Kupp's contract. Fortunately, the fact that Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill signed massive deals might not be a problem.

The 2022 NFL season is months away but the offseason has already been wild. While many star quarterbacks changed teams, wide receivers raised their voices and signed massive deals to start changing the outlook for those who don't line up under center.

Shortly after the Las Vegas Raiders signed Davante Adams with a mind-blowing contract, the Miami Dolphins granted Tyreek Hill's demands to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league.

With a contract extension just around the corner, people expect Cooper Kupp to follow in Adams and Hill's footsteps to claim a similar kind of contract. However, the Rams star says he will not make a decision based on how much his colleagues make.

Cooper Kupp not getting carried away with Davante Adams, Tyrek Hill's contracts

“No, I’m not trying to compare myself," Kupp said, via the Los Angeles Times. "I’m not trying to say, ‘OK, well where was Tyreek at? All those guys that got deals, where were all those guys at? And I need to be higher than them in certain places.’

"I want this to be something we can work on together," Kupp continued. "Something that’s great for the team, something that’s great for me and my family as well. That place exists, and it’s just getting there.”

Many people would agree that after his fantastic season Kupp deserves a similar - or even better - extension to that of Adams and Hill. Kupp helped Los Angeles win the Super Bowl at home - being named the game's MVP, took home the 2021 Offensive Player of The Year award and led the NFL in touchdown receptions, catches and receiving yards.

Therefore, he certainly did enough to deserve the highest contract for a wide receiver. Even so, he doesn't seem interested in how much other wideouts make as long as he feels satisfied with the offer that's on the table for him.