Brandon Aubrey has been a crucial player for the Dallas Cowboys this year. With just one week remaining in the 2023 NFL season, the kicker stands on the brink of breaking an astonishing record, and the likelihood of him doing so is incredibly high.

The Cowboys are currently one of the best teams in the NFL. They have been able to build a very competitive roster, and they finally found the kicker there were looking for a long time.

Prior to the beginning of the 2023 season, Dallas decided to part ways with Brett Maher. They surprised everybody by signing a former soccer player, but he has definitely surpassed everybody’s expectations so far.

Brandon Aubrey could break unbelievable milestone vs. the Commanders

It has been a remarkable year for the special teams of the Cowboys. After struggling for several seasons with their kickers, they have finally found the one who will help them succeed.

Prior to the start of the season, the team’s front office decided to try something new. They opted to give a former soccer player an opportunity to join their roster, and he surprised everybody with his talent.

Brandon Aubrey, a former 1st round pick in the MLS Draft, wanted to try his luck as a kicker in the NFL. He asked the Cowboys for a tryout, and he was so good that they decided to add him for the 2023 season.

Obviously, some fans expressed reluctance about this move. Aubrey previously played in the USFL for the Birmingham Stallions from 2022 to 2023, where he showcased a solid performance, going 18 for 22 in field goals. This performance likely contributed to the decision to bring him aboard with the Cowboys.

With one week left in the 2023 season, Aubrey is very close to an astonishing milestone. The kicker has gone 35-35 this season in field goals, and he’s only three more away from an incredible mark.

The NFL all-time record for most field goals without missing belongs to Mike Vanderjagt (Colts), who connected 37 consecutive attempts in 2003. Aubrey could definitely tie this number, but of course the main goal is to surpass him.

The Cowboys will face the Commanders in Week 18. Aubrey has a great opportunity to break the all-time record and become the most accurate kicker the league has seen recently.

Why did Brandon Aubrey decide to play football?

Brandon Aubrey started his sports career as a soccer player. He was selected in the first round of the 2017 MLS Draft to play for Toronto FC, but he didn’t last too long and only played for a year with the Canadian team.

In 2019, while watching an NFL game with his wife, a placekicker missed a field goal, and Aubrey’s partner remarked, “You could do that.” Without hesitation, Aubrey began practicing football, and his dedication has transformed him into one of the premier kickers in the league.