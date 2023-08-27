The 2022 NFL season was a complete disaster for the Dallas Cowboys regarding the kicker position. Now, they have found the perfect man for the job, signing a former MLS player for it.

In recent years, the Cowboys have been seen as true contenders to win the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they have fell short from the expectations, and it seems like they are a couple of pieces away from getting it.

Last year, that piece was the kicker. Brandon Maher had a terrible postseason, which brought a lot of problems to the team. They moved on from him at the end of the campaign, and now they have finally found his replacement.

Cowboys include former MLS player as their kicker for the 2023 season

The kicker position has been a huge problem for the Cowboys in recent years. They used Brandon Maher last season, but the pressure was too much for him and failed several points that were crucial for Dallas.

At the end of the campaign, the Cowboys brought Tristan Vizcaino in to compete against Maher for the starting role. However, neither of them got the job, as a newcomer surprised Mike McCarthy and his staff to earn a spot in the roster.

Earlier this year, Dallas hosted Brandon Aubrey for a practice. He was a former MLS player, as he was selected in the first round of the 2017 draft by Toronto FC. However, he decided to change to football in 2022.

During this year’s training camps, Aubrey impressed the team’s staff. After moving on from Maher, McCarthy selected the former soccer player over Tristan Vizcaino, who was released on August 7.

Now, the Cowboys have made their first cut to the 53-man roster, and Aubrey is on it. This weekend, he had two 59-yard field goal attempts against the Las Vegas Raiders, missing the first one and redeeming himself in the second one.

“Yeah, it was great,” Aubrey said after the game. “You don’t often get a second shot at something like that. It was good, I was able to just realize I put just a little too much on the first one, and then take some off and just hit my normal ball. Hit it nice and pure, and it went through the uprights. It was a good feeling.”