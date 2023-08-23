The Indianapolis Colts have officially granted running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade. While the player wanted a new contract, the Colts’ unwillingness to even start negotiating prompted Taylor to request the move.

It’s apparent that numerous teams have expressed interest in acquiring the former All-Pro player. However, his price tag might be too steep considering the position Taylor plays. It’s also important to note that his contract is set to expire in 2024, meaning he would also require an extension.

Among the list of candidates to sign Taylor could be the Dallas Cowboys, who released Ezekiel Elliott during the offseason. However, team owner Jerry Jones offered a clear insight on what their posture is in Taylor’s context.

Jerry Jones Dismisses a Potential Trade for Jonathan Taylor

The Cowboys made their decision clear as to which was their preferred running back of the roster. As free agency was nearing, the team opted to franchise tag Tony Pollard to be their lead back at least for next season.

Dallas also possesses enough young depth at the position, so there is no need to make a block buster trade. Rookie Deuce Vaughn, Rico Dowdle, and Malik Davis are all highly perceived coach Mike McCarthy. In any case, the owner always has the last word.

As reported by Clarence Hill of Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones expressed: “I look at every opportunity. But the way our young backs are playing, I am very comfortable where we are with our backs right now. I feel good about our running back position if we didn’t add anybody.”

How Much Is Jonathan Taylor Making in the 2023 Season?

Jonathan Taylor is slated to earn $4.3 million for the 2023 season, which marks the final year of his rookie contract.