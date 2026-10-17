Dak Prescott wants Cowboys to raise their level of play rather than rely on the parity in NFC East

The NFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys have yet to find consistency in their performances and results.

The NFC East is known for its parity and competitiveness. In fact, after five full weeks of the season, no team has managed to pull away from the pack. Even so, Dak Prescott knows his Dallas Cowboys cannot rely on other teams to get the job done and must step up their game if they want to finish the season atop the division.

“Hope’s always gonna be there. That’s encouraging, obviously, but you don’t want to lose any games. And so, to me, the more you get caught up on that, the more you’re giving yourself leeway, ‘We can lose a game because nobody’s taking off with it,’ Prescott said via Jon Machota on X.

“Hell, it’s wide open for us to take off with it. That’s how I see it, and echoing that to the guys, and obviously they know that. They watch football on Sunday. They see it. They watched how some of those games ended, particularly in our division, right?,” he added. “And throughout the league, just how close this league is, and how small the margin is from a win and a loss. So, yeah, it’s all out there.”

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The NFL is a league that rarely offers second chances, so the Cowboys will need to make the most of every opportunity that comes their way. Can Dak Prescott finally find the consistency he needs to turn Dallas into a legitimate contender?

CoDak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys drops to pass in the first half.

Cowboys’ ups and downs so far

The Dallas Cowboys have had an inconsistent start to the 2026 NFL season, failing to build any real momentum through the opening stretch. Currently holding a 2-3 record, the team has alternated between flashes of explosive offensive execution and frustrating set-backs marked by defensive lapses and costly turnovers.

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Week 1: Lost @ New York Giants, 20–28

Week 2: Won vs. Washington Commanders, 37–20

Week 3: Lost vs. Baltimore Ravens, 31–34

Week 4: Won @ Houston Texans, 34–30

Week 5: Lost vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 16–24

NFC standings before Week 6

Team Record New York Giants 3-1-1 Philadelphia Eagles 2-3 Dallas Cowboys 2-3 Washington Commanders 1-3-1

What’s next for America’s Team?

Over their next three games, the Cowboys face a challenging stretch as they travel to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 18 (Week 6), visit their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, October 26 (Week 7), and return home to host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 1 (Week 8).

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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys walks the sidelines.

Key takeaways