Dak Prescott is just one season away of becoming an unrestricted free agent. Meanwhile, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys don’t seem to be in a rush with their quarterback situation. Although he was in the MVP race last season, that final loss against the Green Bay Packers put everything on hold.

Prescott is expected to reset the market asking at least for $60 million per season. However, Jones wants to test first if he’s worthy of that number delivering a Super Bowl in 2024.

Now, considering this scenario, the Dallas Cowboys have become the most intriguing story in the NFL. That cautious approach doesn’t only apply to Prescott as other stars like Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb also won’t get their money soon.

A few weeks ago, Dak Prescott showed that he is ready to leave the Cowboys. “I’m not going to say I fear being here or not. I don’t fear either situation, to be candid with you. I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me. Right now it’s with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s where I want to be and that’s where I am and that’s the focus. And, after this season, we’ll see where we’re at and if the future holds that. And then, if not, we’ll go from there.”

Jerry Jones has to make a big decision about the future of Dak Prescott (Getty Images)

Dak Prescott almost got in huge trouble with NFL

So, in his latest appearance with the media, Dak Prescott had to answer again what he thinks about all the uncertainty around his contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback almost made a huge mistake while explaining if there was a sense of urgency going into the season.

“It’s just the urgency you should always have to be honest. So, maybe guys who normally wouldn’t feel it, now will feel it. I don’t mind it. I’ve been in this position before. I’m a gambling man. I’ll gamble on myself and in my guys.”

In that exact moment, because of the NFL’s strict policy with gambling, Dak understood he chose the wrong words and even laughed before changing his stance. “Not actually, guys (gambling on that). There’s been a lot with that (laughs). Not that way.”

Will Dak Prescott sign contract extension with Dallas Cowboys?

A recent report by Jeremy Fowler pointed out that the Dallas Cowboys will make a big offer to Dak Prescott before the start of the 2024 season to become the highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

“The Dallas Cowboys are all-in on re-signing Dak Prescott eventually. They just haven’t shown it yet. I’m told behind the scenes they’ve made clear they don’t want him to hit free agency in 2025. They want him to be the quarterback of the future, but the negotiation has been described to me as passive. Sometime this summer, they’re going to have to ramp up the heat a little bit, come with a strong offer and get the ball going. They’ve made clear they’re going to do that. They’re just slow-playing it a little bit.”