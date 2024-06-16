Dak Prescott could ask for an incredible amount of money in new contract with Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott put MVP numbers last season with the Dallas Cowboys. However, it all vanished after a shocking loss against the Green Bay Packers during the Wild Card round of the playoffs. No Super Bowl for Jerry Jones.

As a consequence, the Cowboys’ owner started to hesitate about a contract extension for his star. Even with similar number to the ones of Patrick Mahomes in the last 50 games of his career, there was no new deal for Dak.

The big problem for the Dallas Cowboys is that other quarterbacks started to get paid. In fact, the key piece was Trevor Lawrence getting a five-year, $275 million contract to be the highest paid player in the NFL. That’s why, suddenly and smartly, Dak Prescott has chosen patience toward any negotiation.

“I’m not going to say I fear being here or not. I don’t fear either situation, to be candid with you. I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me. Right now it’s with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s where I want to be and that’s where I am and that’s the focus. And, after this season, we’ll see where we’re at and if the future holds that. And then, if not, we’ll go from there.”

Jerry Jones faces a lot of pressure with Dak Prescott’s future on the line (Getty Images)

How much money will Dak Prescott get in new contract with Dallas Cowboys?

The pressure is on for the Dallas Cowboys as Dak Prescott enters the final year of his contract. Even with all those disappointing losses, it’s difficult to find a better player at the position available on the market.

If Kirk Cousins got $45 million per year on average and Lawrence set the bar at $55 million anually, Dak has all the leverage to ask for more. In fact, according to many reports in recents weeks, Prescott won’t accept less than $300 million total, $60 million per year.

Will Dak Prescott sign a contract extension with Dallas Cowboys?

Right now, many experts point out that best move for Dak Prescott is to let the 2024 season play out without signing a contract extension. Only if the Cowboys put a record-breaking deal on the table, the quarterback might be better waiting.

If Prescott delivers another strong year, just imagine how many team would be willing to offer massive amounts of money. Furthermore, that puts Jerry Jones against the ropes because he also has to pay other stars like Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb.

“I’m focused on here, right now where I am. That’s how I’ve always been. Anytime you have asked me, it’s always been about right now and getting better tomorrow. I’ve been in this situation before, so it’s ok. I’m fine in any situation at that point betting on myself or playing this year out. No, I’m not trying to be the highest paid player necessarily. We’ll wait until the negotiations begin and obviously want to put this team in the best situation.”