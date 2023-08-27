The Cowboys won their last Super Bowl in 1996. Last season, the team failed once more in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers. Now, the problem in the near future is a very complicated division like the NFC East.

The Philadelphia Eagles have the best roster in football, the Giants are on a great rebuilding process under head coach Brian Daboll and Washington might improve thanks to the arrival of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

In a shocking turn of events, just a few days before the start of the season, Jerry Jones decided to trade for a young quarterback such as Trey Lance. As a consequence, the big question for the owner of the Dallas Cowboys is what happens next with Dak Prescott.

Jerry Jones guarantees Dak Prescott will stay with the Cowboys

Last Friday, prior to their final preseason game against the Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys announced a shocking trade with the San Francisco 49ers. Trey Lance in exchange for 2024 fourth-round pick.

The Cowboys seemed to have the quarterback position absolutely under control on their depth chart with Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Will Grier. However, Jerry Jones has something in mind for Trey Lance, but, not in the near future.

“We felt good about him with the evaluation we had for him at the draft. We felt good about what we’ve seen. The tape that he’s had since he’s been in the NFL. I don’t want to plan on, count on or wish for help from him this year.”

Will Dak Prescott play for Dallas Cowboys?

Of course, Lance brings some pressure for Dak Prescott. The star quarterback has a valid contract until 2024. Nevertheless, he’ll count for almost $60 million for the salary-cap in that final year.

So, will there be a contract extension for Prescott? This was the answer of Jerry Jones regarding Trey Lance’s impact on the quarterback room. “Didn’t cross my mind, period, about an impact here regarding Dak. I know that Dak wants to do anything we can do to improve this team and we’re going to do it.”

“The facts are that the decision is to bring in as high a quality of talent as we could. That’s involving young talent. That’s something we’ve been trying to do. Just never the opportunity seems to be there. So often we’ve been trying to do what we did with this trade almost every draft since we’ve been drafting.”