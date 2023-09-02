The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades. Last season, in the second year of Mike McCarthy as head coach, the team failed once again in the playoffs facing the San Francisco 49ers.

Even with an improved defense, Dak Prescott couldn’t lead the Cowboys to the promised land. Of course, the pressure is on at the depth chart with the arrival of Trey Lance.

Now, in a very tough NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, there’s no margin of error for the Cowboys. Prescott believes one area might make them favorites in the NFL.

Dak Prescott sends big warning to the NFL

Dak Prescott spoke loud and clear about the wide receivers in Dallas. According to the quarterback, they could be the key factor for the Cowboys to thrive in the 2023 season.

Though not many experts talk about, Prescott might be right considering the starting names at the WR position: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup.

That’s why the star quarterback believes the entire NFL should take notice of that group. “Yeah, there’s a lot of speed. You can name a lot of guys that have speed but are playmakers. Speed is one thing, but to be a playmaker is another thing.”

Dak also talked about an explosive running attack with Tony Pollard and Deuce Vaughn. Even though Ezekiel Elliott left to the Patriots, Prescott is confident in what he has to work with.

“For me, it’s about getting these guys the ball. Whether it’s in the run game or the pass game, or just out in space to allow them to do what they do best. Break tackles, make people miss and show off their speed. We’ve got a handful of guys and that’s going to make my job easier.”