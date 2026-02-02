Trending topics:
Dak Prescott sends strong warning to Jerry Jones about keeping one of Cowboys’ stars ahead of next NFL season

Dak Prescott knows he needs a roster that can compete, and for that, Jerry Jones will have to double down to keep the Dallas Cowboys strong.

By Matías Persuh

Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesOwner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys.

Another NFL season has passed, and once again the Dallas Cowboys fell short of their goals. Looking ahead, Jerry Jones will need to assemble a roster that matches the circumstances and allows Dak Prescott to fully showcase his talent.

Despite an up-and-down season the Cowboys got a pleasant surprise on their roster—one that, if a contract extension isn’t reached, could see him in another uniform in the near future. Who is this player? George Pickens.

The wide receiver joined America’s Team last season and quickly proved to be one of Prescott’s most targeted weapons through the air. For this reason, and amid uncertainty about his future, the quarterback has urged that everything possible be done to keep him.

It doesn’t matter, whichever way that they got to do it, he’s an important piece of this offense, an important piece of what we’re trying to do,” the talented quarterback as reported by Jon Machota via X.

George Pickens WR

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys.

What is Pickens’ current situation?

After a historic breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys, George Pickens is currently slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March 2026. Despite racking up career-highs of 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2025, recent reports indicate that the Cowboys have not yet held formal contract talks with his representatives.

While owner Jerry Jones has expressed a strong desire to retain Pickens, stating he doesn’t envision a scenario where the receiver isn’t in Dallas, the team faces a complex financial situation with a projected $28.8 million franchise tag looming as a potential placeholder.

