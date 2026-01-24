Trending topics:
Jerry Jones’ Cowboys confirm new coach for 2026 to replace Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys announced who will be their defensive coordinator for the 2026 season after a disappointing stint with Matt Eberflus.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have finally confirmed the arrival of a new defensive coordinator for the 2026 season. Christian Parker will officially replace Matt Eberflus.

Parker was part of the Philadelphia Eagles that won the Super Bowl last season, working as defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. His future is bright at just 34 years old.

The Cowboys have an impressive offense with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, but during 2025 the biggest problem was the defense. They were never able to recover after the Micah Parsons trade to the Packers, so they need a fresh start.

Cowboys hire Eagles coach as defensive coordinator

Christian Parker leaves the Eagles to join the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator. A very interesting move from one rival to another in the NFC East. The young assistant had a great mentor in Vic Fangio over the last two years, so his impact is expected to be immediate.

The challenge ahead for Cowboys in 2026

There is no doubt that defense is the biggest challenge for Brian Schottenheimer and his coaching staff. If they can improve that unit, it is very likely they could become Super Bowl contenders. There are already pieces they can build a foundation around, such as Quinnen Williams, Logan Wilson, or DaRon Bland. Even so, the job will be very tough for Parker.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
