Cowboys 2026 free agents: George Pickens and other stars out of contract in Dallas

In Dallas, the future is already on the calendar. Expiring deals, rising expectations and long-term bets begin to surface, hinting at pivotal choices that could redefine the Cowboys’ direction.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.
© Greg Fiume/Getty ImagesGeorge Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.

Dallas continues to operate under constant spotlight, where progress is measured as much by potential as by results. Beneath the NFL headlines, longer timelines are emerging, and contract situations are beginning to frame how the franchise plans its next move.

The 2026 offseason carries quiet significance. Several agreements near expiration, forcing internal evaluations that go beyond box scores. Roster stability, financial limits, and competitive urgency are starting to intersect at a pivotal moment.

Some of the names tied to those expiring deals have played visible roles in shaping recent seasons. Their uncertain futures point to broader decisions ahead, hinting that the Cowboys may soon face defining choices that extend well beyond a single year.

Cowboys 2026 free agents: Key contracts shaping Dallas’ next chapter

Dallas enters the latter half of the decade facing a familiar challenge: how to translate talent into sustained success while managing an increasingly complex financial picture.

The 2026 free-agent class underscores that tension, as several contracts near expiration during a period of heightened organizational pressure. One of the most notable names linked to that timeline is George Pickens.

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Acquired to add explosiveness and edge to the Cowboys’ offense, Pickens represents both immediate impact and long-term uncertainty. His situation reflects a broader evaluation process, where upside must be weighed against consistency, fit and future cap commitments.

The team has historically leaned on star power, but recent seasons have emphasized the importance of depth and flexibility. Retaining key contributors without compromising roster balance remains a delicate act, especially as extensions elsewhere tighten available space and limit margin for error.

The timing adds another layer of intrigue. With expectations unchanged and postseason scrutiny ever-present, the Cowboys must evaluate whether continuity best serves their competitive goals or if selective change is necessary to recalibrate the roster’s direction.

PlayerFree agent typePosition
Kenneth MurrayUnrestrictedLB
Donovan WilsonUnrestrictedS
Dante Fowler Jr.UnrestrictedED
Robert JonesUnrestrictedG
Jadeveon ClowneyUnrestrictedLB
Javonte WilliamsUnrestrictedRB
Payton TurnerUnrestrictedED
George PickensUnrestrictedWR
Sam WilliamsUnrestrictedED
Jack SanbornUnrestrictedLB
Miles SandersUnrestrictedRB
Jalen TolbertUnrestrictedWR
C.J. GoodwinUnrestrictedCB
Corey BallentineUnrestrictedCB
Hakeem AdenijiUnrestrictedLT
Brock HoffmanUnrestrictedC
Juanyeh ThomasRestrictedS
T.J. BassRestrictedG
Brandon AubreyRestrictedK
Josh ButlerExclusive rightsS
Reddy StewardExclusive rightsCB
