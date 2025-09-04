Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message on wrist against Eagles: What does Cowboys QB’s tape say?

Dak Prescott is in the spotlight for his first game of the season leading the Dallas Cowboys’ offense against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he made the moment even more personal with a special message for his mother written on the tape around his wrist.

The note read “Happy Birthday Mom!” — a tribute to his mother, who passed away in 2013. For Prescott, marking her memory on opening day carried extra meaning as he took the field in one of the most important games to start the season.

Peggy Prescott, Prescott’s mother, would be turning 64 today, September 4. She never had the chance to see her son play in the NFL with the Cowboys, as she passed away while he was playing for Mississippi State.

In 2018, Dak Prescott spoke about the loss of his mother, saying, “When you lose your mom, it’s not that easy. That’s something you’ve got to wake up every day, looking yourself in the face and knowing that you’ve got an angel. You’ve got an angel that has expectations for you to do and you’ve got to go out there and do them each and every day.”

Prescott is a hard worker, just like his mother was

Dak Prescott is a hard worker thanks to his mother. In a 2016 article for ESPN by Todd Archer, Prescott revealed how living in a trailer park under the care of a working mother instilled in him a tireless work ethic that remains today.

“Single mom, raising three boys, always at work, definitely,” Dak said. “We went to work to help her, spent a lot of time up at her work because that’s what she was doing. So definitely 90 percent came from that.”

Peggy attended his high school games

Although Prescott’s mother, Peggy, never saw him play in the NFL, she always went to his high school games and saw him play many times at Mississippi State. After her death, Prescott had a couple of tough weeks with his team that ended in losses.

“Peggy did not miss a game in high school,” Archer wrote. “She made as many as she could when Prescott was at Mississippi State before she became too ill. The day before she passed, Prescott threw three interceptions in a loss to South Carolina. The next week against Texas A&M he ran for 154 yards and threw for 149 yards with two touchdowns in a 51-41 loss.”

