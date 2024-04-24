The Dallas Cowboys are the most criticized team in the NFL as owner Jerry Jones hasn’t made big moves in free agency. After being eliminated in the playoffs by the Green Bay Packers, there were supposed to be ready contract extensions for Dak Prescott or Micah Parsons to make a Super Bowl run.

That didn’t happen. In fact, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is also waiting for his big payday. As a consequence, no one knows for sure what the future holds for the franchise.

In fact, Prescott already admitted that he has no problem playing for another team in the NFL and Parsons ‘hinted’ a few weeks ago that Jones ‘all-in promise’ with the Dallas Cowboys would vanish.

“We’re going all-in this year, man, that’s what I would hope for. You know, I’m 24-years old, I’ve been in this league three years and I’ve kind of seen it all. I hope that we go all-in. I hope that we go out and get the players that we’re missing because we didn’t do that this year. I hope that we challenge ourselves to become better and become greater for us.”

Will Micah Parsons sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

Micah Parsons won’t get his long awaited contract extension. However, in a totally expected move, the Dallas Cowboys gained time by picking up his fifth-year option for 2025.

The big problem is that won’t satisfy the star defensive player who is looking to avoid uncertainty about his future. Considering his spectacular performances, Parsons wants a deal of at least $30 million per year.

Now, the Cowboys won’t extend Prescott and Parsons in the near future and this could create a big controversy. Dak has taken a cautious approach by letting the 2024 season play out, but, Micah is way more vocal about the team’s issues.

Will Micah Parsons leave the Dallas Cowboys?

Micah Parsons is 24 years old trying to secure the biggest contract of his young career. Although he’ll make $21 million in 2025 after the Cowboys’ recent move, there are no guarantees of what could happen, for example, in terms of injuries.

So, Parsons has been ‘locked’ until 2025 and, in case negotiations fail, Jerry Jones will have the franchise tag as a huge wild card for 2026. That’s why Micah’s situation compared to Prescott might be a problem for the player.