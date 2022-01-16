Dallas Cowboys play against San Francisco 49ers for a game in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers meet in a Wild Card round game of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM (ET). The visitors know how to play against the home team as they are weak playing postseason games. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Dallas Cowboys have to prove that they are favorites for the Super Bowl, the team did a good job during the season with 12-5-0 overall. The Cowboys have a good offensive line, but the team is inconsistent in the postseason.

The San Francisco 49ers didn't miss a chance to win a game from the second half of October onward. The team closed out the regular season with a positive record of 10-7-0 and an important win on the road against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18.

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Time: 4:40 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:40 PM

CT: 3:40 PM

MT: 2:40 PM

PT: 1:40 PM

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers: Storylines

The first game of the regular season was a heartbreaking loss for the Cowboys against the defending champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road 29-31. That was a bad sign for the fans, but after that loss the Cowboys won six straight weeks without stopping. The schedule was relatively easy for the Cowboys during the regular season, but the team lost three key games, one against Tampa, one against Kansas, and in Week 17 against Arizona.

Dak Prescott is playing as starting quarterback for the Cowboys with 410/596 passes completed, 68.8%, 4449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, 7.5 yards per attempt. All Cowboys players are healthy. Ezekiel Elliot is the top running back with 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers won a game as underdogs against the Rams, it was an important victory to close the regular season with a victory. That was the second straight win against the Rams in the 2021-22 NFL regular season. The 49ers defensive line is the 9th best in the league allowing only 21.5 points per game.

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions And Odds

Dallas Cowboys are favorites at home with -3 points to cover and -158 moneyline, they have a lethal offense that was effective during the regular season, but it will be the first test in the postseason. San Francisco 49ers are underdogs with +3 ATS and +148 moneyline. The totals are offered at 46 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Over 46.



FanDuel Dallas Cowboys odds1 Totals points San Francisco 49ers odds2

