Dallas Cowboys play against Washington Football Team for a game in the Week 16 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team meet in a Week 16 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 at 8:20 PM (ET). The home team is becoming big favorites for the upcoming playoffs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The last three weeks were consecutive victories for the Cowboys and that was what opened the door to the playoffs for the team since before those three weeks the Cowboys had lost three of four games.

Washington Football Team has very little hope of playing in the playoffs at 6-8-0 overall in the 10th spot of the NFC Playoff Standings. The most recent game for WFT was a 17-27 loss to the Eagles on the road.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Live Stream: FuboTV and Paramount+ (Free Trials)

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team: Storylines

Dallas Cowboys won the first three games of December against New Orleans Saints 27-17, Washington Football Teams 27-20 and New York Giants 21-6, all of those victories were on the road. The Cowboys on the road record is 6-2-0 overall, but the most recent home game was in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team lost that game 33-36 in OT. Before starting games in December, the Cowboys lost two straight games to the Chiefs and the Raiders that cast doubt on the team's future in the postseason. The Cowboys offense is scoring an average of 28.6 points per game as the 2nd best of the 2021-22 NFL season.

Washington Football Team need a miracle to play in the playoffs as they have a negative 6-8-0 overall record. The last two weeks were losses for WFT against the Dallas Cowboys at home 20-27 and against the Philadelphia Eagles 17-27. But before those two losses, the team had won four straight games against the Buccaneers, Panthers, Seahawks and Raiders. After this game, WFT plays at home against the Eagles and the team closes the regular season in New York against the Giants. WFT's offensive line is scoring an average of 20.2 points per game and the team is allowing 25.1 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 16 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are NBC Sports, NBC App, NBC.com, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team: Predictions And Odds

Dallas Cowboys are favorites at home to win by -10 points and -430 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a dangerous offense ready to do anything to win. Washington Football Team are underdogs with +10 ATS and +380 moneyline. The totals is offered at 47 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Washington Football Team +10.



FanDuel Dallas Cowboys -10 / -430 Totals 47 Washington Football Team +10 / +380

* Odds via FanDuel