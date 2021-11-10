Minnesota Vikings superstar Dalvin Cook is facing accusations of assault, battery and false imprisonment. Check out the details of this case here.

It seems like an NFL season doesn't start until we have multiple scandals. First, it was the Gruden Gate for the Las Vegas Raiders. Then, Henry Ruggs' involvement in a fatal car crash and Aaron Rodgers' vaccination fiasco. And now, Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook is also in the eye of the storm.

Cook, one of the top-notch running backs in the league, is being accused of assault, battery and false imprisonment by a former girlfriend, now identified as Army Sgt. 1st Class Gracelyn Trimble.

Trimble and the Vikings star apparently got into a heated altercation after she broke into his house and maced Cook and two houseguests in the face. That happened in November 2020 and no criminal complaints had been filed until now.

What Happened Between Dalvin Cook And His Accuser?

(Transcript via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk)

"Roughly a year ago, someone unlawfully entered Cook’s house. The female who did it, is a sergeant in the U.S. military, attacked Cook in his home while he had a guest present. The invader then allegedly tried to extort Cook for millions of dollars, claiming that she suffered injuries during the course of the attack that she allegedly initiated.

Because she allegedly entered Cook’s house illegally, he had the right to defend himself, as authorized by Minnesota’s version of the Castle Doctrine. Litigation, per Hiller, has not yet been commenced, but it’s in the process of being initiated. No criminal complaints have been filed in connection with the incident."

This isn't Cook's first incident of this sort. Back when he was still at FSU, he was accused of punching a woman outside of a bar. He was eventually found not guilty and drafted 41st overall in 2017.

The Vikings notified the NFL of the incident and will withhold further comment until they gather more information, according to a statement from the team.