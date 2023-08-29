The expectations around the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 NFL season are through the roof. Aaron Rodgers had already given the team reasons to believe, and the arrival of Dalvin Cook only gave a boost to its Super Bowl hopes.

While the team had already made progress in defense under Robert Saleh, the offense seemed to have plenty of work to do. With their offseason moves, the Jets may finally be able to put all the pieces together to contend.

It won’t be easy, as their division rivals are also stacked and this will be the first season for many players in the Big Apple. Even so, Cook looks quite confident his team can make it to the big game.

Dalvin Cook believes Jets can make the Super Bowl

“I think it’s very realistic,” Cook said when asked about the Jets’ chances of making the Super Bowl, via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “Obviously you look at the roster, you look at the people we’ve added and the things that we already had, just combining that in one, and I think it’s something to be excited about.

“We just gotta go out there and do our part. . . . That’s why I came, that’s why I’m here, to help any way I can to get to where we need to go, and that’s holding up the trophy, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

How many times have the Jets made the Super Bowl?

The New York Jets have made only one Super Bowl appearance in 1969, when they beat the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

When was the last time the Jets made the NFL playoffs?

The New York Jets haven’t made the NFL playoffs since 2010, when they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game.