Daniel Jones makes clear statement on Colts’ O-Line after struggles with Giants

Daniel Jones is enjoying a sweet moment with the Indianapolis Colts after spending the first six years of his career with the New York Giants. The veteran quarterback endured playing behind a shaky offensive line that hurt his production at times, which is completely to opposite of what he has in Indianapolis.

Jones is one of the biggest surprises in the NFL after two weeks of action. He has completed 45 of 63 pass attempts for 588 yards and two touchdowns. He has also shown off his mobility with 13 carries for 28 yards and three touchdowns for the 2-0 Colts.

The team boasts this record for the first time in over a decade, and Jones is mainly responsible for that. Indy beat the Denver Broncos in Week 2 in a dramatic showdown that was decided by a last-second field goal.

Daniel Jones praises Colts’ offensive line amid 2-0 start

Talking with Kay Adams on her “Up & Adams” show on Wednesday, Jones raved about his new offensive line and how it allows him and the running game to produce against any situation.

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts

“Very, very good,” Jones said. “I think pass pro has been incredible. We’ve run the ball well when we needed to run it. They’re locked in, and Tony Sparano, the O-line coach, does a great job getting them prepped, picking up blitzes, knowing what the team’s doing.”

The Colts will face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, hoping to extend their unbeaten streak to 3-0 against a winless team that is still figuring out how to help rookie quarterback Cam Ward.