Daniel Jones reacts to Brian Daboll’s firing from Giants

The Indianapolis Colts are on a roll in the 2025 NFL season. After signing veteran quarterback Daniel Jones in the offseason, they moved on from Anthony Richardson, who was initially expected to lead the franchise.

Jones has put up a show with the Colts, leading them to an 8-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. In 10 games, Jones has gone 223 of 319 for 2,659 yards and 15 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

He has shown off his mobility, too, carrying the ball 40 times for 143 yards and five touchdowns. Jones has revitalized his career at Lucas Oil Stadium, while his old team has gone 2-8 in its first full season without him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After starting Russell Wilson for the first three weeks and then Jaxson Dart after that, the Giants couldn’t collect more wins, despite playing an entertaining brand of football. Brian Daboll was fired as head coach on Monday, and the decision garnered significant attention from around the league.

Daniel Jones talks Brian Daboll’s firing

After the NFL world learned the news that Daboll wasn’t the Giants’ head coach anymore, Jones shared his thoughts on the matter.

Advertisement

Brian Daboll, head coach for the New York Giants

Advertisement

“Yeah, I just kind of heard about it recently,” Jones said. “Obviously you never want to see anyone fired. It’s an unfortunate part of this business. So yeah, I think that’s the reaction. Hope the best for him and everybody there in New York.”

Advertisement

From 2019 through 2024, Jones played 70 games with the Giants, going 1,437 of 2,241 for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions. After being cut last November, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings for the rest of the 2024 season.