NFL News: Kevin Stefanski explains why Browns didn’t trust Shedeur Sanders in key two point conversion after loss against Titans

Kevin Stefanski had to come forward to explain why Shedeur Sanders wasn't on the two-point conversion that decided the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Shedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns
© Ian Maule/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Kevin Stefanski has been heavily criticized for taking Shedeur Sanders out of the game when the Cleveland Browns were down 31-29 against the Titans and needed a two-point conversion.

His wildcat call was the key reason the Browns couldn’t complete an epic comeback. “Very disappointed. Not getting the two-point plays really off is frustrating. That’s on all of us. We own it. Can’t hide from it. It’s players and coaches. We’ll move on together. That’s what we’ll do. We came up short. Bottom line.”

The Browns have fallen to a 3-10 record, and their upcoming games against the Bears, Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals could be four losses that bring them closer to the first overall pick in the 2026 Draft.

Why did the Browns lose against the Titans?

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 due to poor run defense, bad performance on special teams, and failing to convert two-point attempts.

Despite 29 points on offense with Shedeur Sanders, it wasn’t enough. Of course, the most criticized play came with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter with the score at 31-29. Stefanski confirmed who made the call.

“I make every call. I’m responsible for all of it. It’s a two-point play, didn’t come through on our first two-point play. Got to the second two-point play, we didn’t come through. It’s on me. Not going to get into all the specifics, but, obviously, it did not go as we thought it would.”

NFL News: Browns have reportedly made huge decision about Shedeur Sanders’ future as starting quarterback in Cleveland

