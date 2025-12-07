Are Chiefs eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after loss to Texans on SNF in Week 14?

It was never going to be easy. Despite playing at home at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs were up for a huge test when taking on the Houston Texans. In the end, Patrick Mahomes and company couldn’t figure out the visitors, losing a crucial Week 14 showdown in the NFL.

With the loss, Kansas City fell to 6-7 in the 2025 NFL season. Now, Mahomes and company have their heads between a rock and a hard place. With just four games left on the campaign, the reigning AFC champions truly have no margin for error, and must be helped out by other results to make the postseason.

Following the heartbreaking defeat at home, fans headed toward the exits at Arrowhead crestfallen, with sadness written all over their faces. For many, this loss truly feels like an early elimination from playoff contention. However, Kansas City is still mathematically alive in the race. Though it sure seems as the Chiefs are hanging on by a thread.

According to data from NFL.com, the Chiefs’ playoff probabilities are now down to 15%. Had it defeated Houston, Kansas City’s odds would’ve improved to 54%. With the deflating loss, the Chiefs are not officially eliminated, but they are now in need of a miracle. Fortunately for them, the Christmas season is right around the corner.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

AFC West will crown a new champion

While Kansas City is not eliminated from playoff contention, the loss in Week 14 erased its chances of reclaiming the AFC West title. The Denver Broncos are currently sitting in first place of the division—and the NFL altogether— with an 11-2 record. With four games left in the season and the Chiefs falling to seven losses, the team in the Mile High City is guaranteed to finish above its counterparts from The City of Fountains.

As a result, the AFC West will crown a new champion for the first time in over a decade. The Broncos were the last team not named the Chiefs to win the divisional title, doing so back in 2015. At last, Kansas City’s nine-year reign in the West has come to an end. Whether the Broncos or the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) will claim the throne remains to be seen.

Who will the Chiefs play next?

With their backs up against the wall, Mahomes and the Chiefs must bounce back immediately after the loss at home to the Texans. Kansas City has now lost four of its last five outings.

Needless to say, the hex must be snapped immediately if the Chiefs want to stay alive in an ultra-competitive AFC environment. Up next, the Chiefs will close out the season with three divisional matchups and a meeting with arguably the worst team in the league, the 2-11 Tennessee Titans.

Week 15: vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 16: at Tennessee Titans

Week 17: vs Denver Broncos

Week 18: vs Las Vegas Raiders

