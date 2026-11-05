Jonathan Taylor trade reportedly stalled as NY Giants, other suitors refuse to meet Colts’ demand

While the New York Giants have been heavily linked to a potential blockbuster for Jonathan Taylor, trade discussions with the Indianapolis Colts have reportedly hit a snag.

Despite recent reports suggesting the New York Giants were closer on a deal for Jonathan Taylor, conflicting buzz indicates that New York and other suitors have hit a significant roadblock in negotiations with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, talks involving Taylor have stalled across the board, with the Colts reportedly holding out for a first-round pick in any potential package for the star running back.

“If a team is willing to give up a RD1 pick, I think Jonathan Taylor could be had right now. Will Giants do it?” Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post Sports posted on X, echoing Rapoport’s report from Thursday morning’s NFL Network broadcast. Also, NFL insider Adam Schefter added that the Colts will ultimately move Taylor, but said it could be today, tomorrow, this week, or next week.

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Adding another layer to the drama, reports have also linked Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry to the Giants as an alternative target, leaving fans and league executives anxiously waiting to see which direction New York pivots before the deadline.

From @GMFB: The #Colts are at a standstill with RB Jonathan Taylor and the rest of their trade candidates. pic.twitter.com/u7NkvO18rr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2026

Colts’ reported demand for Taylor draws comparisons to McCaffrey’s trade

In October 2022, the Carolina Panthers shipped Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster move that reshaped the running back market. Assessing Indianapolis’ steep demands, Rapoport cited the McCaffrey framework as the obvious benchmark for what it will take to pry Taylor away.

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In that deal, Carolina received four draft selections: second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in 2023, along with a fifth-rounder in 2024. While San Francisco managed to land McCaffrey without parting with a first-round selection, Indianapolis is reportedly demanding a Day 1 pick—and potentially more—to part with Taylor.

That exorbitant trade explains why a deal between the Colts and any interested contender has yet to materialize. Surrendering a first-round pick—or multiple top-100 selections—for a veteran ball-carrier is a tough pill to swallow for any front office ahead of the trade deadline.

Key takeaways

The Indianapolis Colts would be reportedly asking for a first-round pick for Jonathan Taylor.

for a first-round pick for Jonathan Taylor. Ian Rapoport compared Indianapolis’ demands for Jonathan Taylor to Christian McCaffrey’s 2022 trade.

for Jonathan Taylor to Christian McCaffrey’s 2022 trade. The NFL trade deadline is scheduled to arrive on November 10.

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