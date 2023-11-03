A new era is about to begin for the Las Vegas Raiders. Earlier this week, the team’s front office decided to fire Josh McDaniels and give Antonio Pierce a promotion to the head coach job. Now, Davante Adams, star receiver of the club, has given his honest take on this move.

Raiders fans received some of the best news they’ve heard recently, as team owner Mark Davis finally decided to part ways with Josh McDaniels after multiple requests from the club’s followers.

With this unexpected and shocking move, Davis promoted Antonio Pierce from linebackers coach to head coach. This decision will undoubtedly bring change to the franchise, and players are already excited about it.

Davante Adams gets real on the Raiders moving on from Josh McDaniels

Last year, the Raiders acquired Davante Adams via trade with the Green Bay Packers, providing Derek Carr with one of his college partners and a top wide receiver.

Despite the coaching problems, Davante Adams had a standout first season as a Raider, finishing the year with 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. However, his second campaign was expected to be quite different.

During this offseason, the Raiders decided to part ways with Derek Carr. When Adams signed with Las Vegas, the quarterback was the main reason why he decided to join the AFC West team, but the club’s front office thought it was time for a change and signed Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, this change didn’t yield the expected results. After eight games, the Raiders hold a 3-5 record. While Jimmy G has been criticized, the team’s front office recognized that the real issue was with their coaching staff.

At the end of Week 8, following their loss to the Detroit Lions, the Raiders made the decision to part ways with Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. In their place, Antonio Pierce was appointed as the new head coach, a decision that Davante Adams appears to fully support.

“I’m ready to run through a wall for that man,” Adams said on his new coach. “It’s a good feeling.” According to several members of the team, Pierce’s experiences as a player will bring something different, as he clearly understands better what happens on the field.

Who is Antonio Pierce?

Antonio Pierce, the new interim head coach of the Raiders, played nine seasons as a linebacker in the NFL. He managed to win Super Bowl XLII with the New York Giants, defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Pierce retired at the end of the 2009 season. He started his coaching career with Long Beach Poly HS in 2014, but it was until 2022 that he entered the NFL to be the linebackers coach of the Raiders.