David Bailey’s profile: Age, height, social media and all of the Texas Tech player

As draft conversations begin to take shape, David Bailey has quickly positioned himself as one of the most intriguing defensive prospects. Now starring for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, his impact has gone far beyond expectations.

After transferring from Stanford, he exploded during the 2025 season, finishing among the national leaders in sacks and pressures while earning major honors, including All-American recognition and conference awards.

With his draft stock continuing to climb—already projected as a potential first-round pick—interest in his full profile has only grown. He is becoming a name fans and analysts alike are eager to understand ahead of the next NFL Draft cycle.

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How old is David Bailey?

David Bailey is 22 years old. He was born on August 28, 2003, in California, and is part of the 2026 NFL Draft class, where he’s already considered one of the top defensive prospects.

David Bailey participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As a senior at the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Bailey enters the draft cycle at a prime age for NFL teams, combining experience with physical upside. His relatively young age compared to other prospects only adds to his appeal.

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How tall is David Bailey?

David Bailey stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 251 pounds. This physical profile allowed him to dominate the football trenches, where he used his length to keep offensive tackles at bay while maintaining the leverage needed to collapse the pocket.

David Bailey’s social media

According to official Texas Tech team materials, David Bailey’s verified accounts include Instagram under @baileyy.david and X under @baileyy_david23, which are the main platforms where he maintains a presence.

Unlike many top prospects, his activity remains relatively focused on football. Most of his visibility online comes through game-day content, highlights and reposts from team channels rather than frequent personal updates.

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Even so, his exposure continues to grow. Texas Tech’s official accounts frequently feature his performances—especially during his standout 2025 season—while analysts and insiders also mention him regularly as his NFL Draft stock rises.

What position does David Bailey play?

David Bailey plays the position of Edge Rusher (Outside Linebacker/Defensive End). While he began his career as a versatile linebacker at Stanford, he truly found his home as a pure pass-rushing specialist for the college team.

In the Red Raiders’ aggressive defensive front, he was given the “green light” to hunt quarterbacks, utilizing an elite first step and a devastating “dip-and-rip” move that made him one of the most feared defenders in the country.

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David Bailey’s career with the Texas Tech Red Raiders

David Bailey joined the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2025 after transferring from Stanford and immediately became one of the most dominant defensive players in college football.

His arrival through the transfer portal was considered one of the biggest defensive additions in the country. Texas Tech had aggressively rebuilt its defense, and he was a centerpiece of that strategy, bringing proven production.

David Bailey during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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On the field, he exceeded every projection. He led the entire FBS with 14.5 sacks in the 2025 season, anchoring a defensive front that helped Texas Tech reach the Big 12 Championship and the College Football Playoff.

His ability to generate pressure consistently—finishing with elite pressure rates—made him one of the most disruptive defenders in the nation. Beyond raw production, his impact was structural.

He became the focal point of the Red Raiders’ pass rush, frequently drawing double teams while still creating plays in the backfield. His versatility allowed him to line up in multiple positions across the defensive front, making him a key piece in aggressive defensive schemes.

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David Bailey’s career highlights

Unanimous All-American (2025): After his dominant season with Texas Tech, Bailey earned unanimous All-American honors, placing him among the very best players in all of college football.

Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year: He was recognized as the top defensive lineman in one of the most offensive-driven conferences, a reflection of his ability to consistently disrupt high-powered offenses.

Nation-leading 14.5 sacks in 2025: Bailey led the FBS in sacks, showcasing elite pass-rushing ability and finishing skills that made him nearly unblockable at times.

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Elite production | 76 tackles, 23 TFL, 71 pressures: His all-around defensive impact went beyond sacks, ranking among national leaders in tackles for loss and total pressures.

Top NFL Draft prospect (projected first round): Bailey is widely viewed as a potential first-round pick—and even a top-10 selection—thanks to his explosiveness, technique, and production.

Standout NFL Combine performance: He impressed scouts with a 4.50-second 40-yard dash and elite testing numbers for his position, reinforcing his status as one of the most athletic edge rushers in the class.