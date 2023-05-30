The name of this offensive weapon has been all over the news since last week. It was a surprising move to everyone around the league when the Arizona Cardinals decided to release DeAndre Hopkins on Friday. That transaction finally became official today.

His intentions were clear about not playing there. He is still a top 10 wide receiver, but the team is probably the worst in the NFL right now, so it made sense to find him a new place. In the end, his high salary was the main reason why the Cardinals couldn’t find a trade partner.

Hopkins’ future is uncertain, although there doesn’t seem to be a ton of candidates to land him. The current moment of the season has few Super Bowl contenders with enough cap space to sign him, so there aren’t any guarantees as to where he’ll play. However, he made a big call recently that could point to a decision coming.

Who is DeAndre Hopkins’ agent?

Players negotiating big contracts without an agent has been a hot topic lately. The main case of study was the delayed extension Lamar Jackson got from the Baltimore Ravens, with a lot of people pointing at the quarterback not having an agent as part of why it took so long to get a deal done. That was the situation with the wide receiver, although he changed his mind.

The big decision DeAndre Hopkins made was hiring an agent. This usually means a new contract might be coming soon, as it happened with Daniel Jones and the New York Giants before free agency. Hopkins’ agent is now Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This was seen by many as a sign of his next team considering he is based in Cleveland, but whether he is signing with the Browns or not remains uncertain.