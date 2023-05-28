DeAndre Hopkins is available as a free agent, and there are multiple clubs interested in him. Even though the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were rumored as possible destinations, the wide receivers has a secret favorite team in the AFC to sign with.

One of the best wide receivers is now available for the entire league. The Arizona Cardinals have decided to release DeAndre Hopkins, avoiding paying him almost $20 million he was due this year. There were no teams interested in trading for him, so cutting the former Texan was their only option.

However, now that Hopkins is a free agent, teams are starting to be interested in him. DeAndre has several possible landing spots, but apparently there is one in the AFC that he likes the most, reuniting him with a former teammate.

DeAndre Hopkins has a favorite team in the AFC to play for in 2023

Earlier this month, DeAndre Hopkins announced that he would be playing for the Cardinals this year. However, the team had another thought on the matter and decided to cut him, clearing more than $7 million in cap space and saving almost $20 million in cash.

Hopkins has been under the spotlight since the end of the 2022 NFL season. He talked about the possibility of joining the Bills or Chiefs, as the wide receiver knows those two teams will compete this year for the Super Bowl.

It is clear that Hopkins will play the 2023 campaign, but no one knows where. According to reports, Bills, Chiefs, and Cowboys are interested in him, but the wide receiver wants a “good deal”, and those squads are unlikely to offer him one.

For this reason, Hopkins would have selected his favorite landing spot for the upcoming campaign. The wide receiver wants to reunite with Deshaun Watson at the Cleveland Browns, as the AFC North team has enough space in their salary cap to offer him a lucrative deal.

Hopkins played alongside Deshaun Watson from 2017 to 2020 at Houston. The 30-year-old participated in 62 games with 430 receptions for 5,522 yards and 37 touchdowns. Reuniting with his former teammate would be key for him in order to return to his best days and help the Browns succeed this year.