One of the best receivers in the league is now available. DeAndre Hopkins is free to sign with any club, and according to the latest reports, there are only two teams in talks with the former Arizona Cardinals player to add him for the 2023 NFL season.

DeAndre Hopkins will play for his third NFL team this year as the Cardinals decided to release the receiver earlier this month. The 30-year-old player is seeking to join a successful squad in his pursuit of a Super Bowl ring, an achievement that has eluded him thus far.

According to reports, multiple clubs are interested in signing him. It won’t be easy as the receiver is looking for a lucrative deal, but it seems like only two teams have reached him in order to see if he would be open to join their cause for the 2023 campaign.

Report: Only two teams have talked with DeAndre Hopkins to sign him

It seems like a matter of time to see DeAndre Hopkins practicing with a new squad. The Cardinals decided to move on from him, so the receiver will play for his third NFL team this year.

According to reports, Hopkins wants a huge deal to sign with any squad. It will be tough for him to find a club willing to offer him a lucrative contract due to the multiple injuries he has had recently.

Before Arizona released him, their intention was to trade the wide receiver. However, there were no teams interested as they knew that the Cardinals would eventually cut Hopkins in order to avoid paying him almost $20 million in cash he was due this year.

Now, Hopkins is free to choose his next landing spot. It has been reported that he has considered to join the Cleveland Browns and reunite with Deshaun Watson, but it seems like only two franchises have reached him to see if there’s any possibility to add him.

According to Sports Illustrated, only the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs have had “substantive talks” with DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. However, their cap space could be a problem as the wide receiver wants a lucrative contract.

After the conclusion of the 2022 season, Hopkins expressed his preference for the Bills and Chiefs as potential landing spots, citing their quarterbacks. However, the clubs will need to determine whether the receiver is willing to lower his salary expectations in order for them to pursue him.