The San Francisco 49ers managed to reach the Super Bowl after trying for years, but the Kansas City Chiefs once again stood in their way in 2024. While many see the Niners should only takes this as motivation to come back stronger, Deebo Samuel admits it may not be that easy.

“It’s kind of hard, because basically our job is football, so it’s just like, ‘All right, let’s use this as motivation where you get back in the lab just to put yourself in a position and try to do your best to get back,’” Samuel said on Up & Adams, via Pro Football Talk. “People just say there’s always next year, but I heard that in 2019 and it took four more years to get where we’re at.“

This Niners team already knows what is like to fight to get back to the big game, as it took four seasons and multiple changes at quarterback to contend again. Therefore, Samuel is worried about how long it could take for San Francisco to have another shot at the championship.

“It’s not that easy as people think to get to the Super Bowl,” Samuel said. “It takes everything. It takes me, the coaches, the people upstairs, you bring people in to help. For everything to play out right, you’re not just gonna snap your hands and be back in the Super Bowl again.”

Niners not making many changes in 2024

The Niners are running things back with most of their personnel, as Kyle Shanahan will continue to coach the team with Brock Purdy at quarterback and most of the star players coming back for 2024.

However, the franchise will make a few changes at key areas of the team. One of Shanahan’s first decisions following the Super Bowl loss was to remove Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator after just one year.

Now, Nick Sorensen will run the defense, getting promoted from defensive passing game and nickel cornerbacks coach to defensive coordinator. Of course, only time will tell whether this was the only thing the Niners needed to change in order to get the job done and end their title drought.