The San Francisco 49ers got their hearts broken by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time in five years by losing in overtime at the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

But far from making them want to avoid anything related to the Chiefs, it looks like the Niners set their sights on some of their members. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, San Francisco wanted Steve Spagnuolo to be its next defensive coordinator.

“On the coaching side, which there is no cap, right? Steve Spagnuolo signs a couple of days after,” said Russini on a recent episode of The Athletic Football Show podcast, via Chiefs Wire. “San Francisco was flirting with him and bringing him in as DC (Defensive Coordinator).”

Spagnuolo has been serving as the Chiefs DC since 2019, playing a pivotal role in the franchise’s three championships in five years. Firing Steve Wilks was one of the Niners’ first decisions after Super Bowl LVIII, and it seems that they looked on the winning side to fill in the vacancy.

However, Spagnuolo got tied to a contract extension just in time to fend off interest from other teams. In the end, the 49ers promoted Nick Sorensen to take over the unit. Before that, the franchise reportedly interviewed Chiefs’ defensive backs coach Dave Merritt.

Steve Spagnuolo admits he would like to be a HC

Spagnuolo’s contribution to the Chiefs’ success makes many wonder why he hasn’t moved on to a head coaching role yet. Many think he’s just comfortable that way, but even Spagnuolo himself admitted he would like to be a head coach again.

“Absolutely would want to,” Spagnuolo said on Mad Dog Sports Radio, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re prideful guys in this business. … The answer to the question is yes, but I always follow up with this. If it never happens and it’s God’s will that I continue to do what I’m doing, I’m a blessed man.”

Spagnuolo embarked on head coaching in 2009 after doing a great work as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, but things didn’t go to plan as he went 10-38 in three seasons with the St. Louis Rams. He later had another experience as head coach with the Giants in 2017 but on an interim basis. While the idea of having another chance as HC is on his mind, Spagnuolo is happy with his role in Kansas City.