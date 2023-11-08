NFL legend Deion Sanders has done an outstanding job coaching at the collegiate level. It’s not just about the success on the field but about the culture turnaround he’s achieved in two different programs, not to mention all the attention the players are getting.

Sanders is obviously one of the most respected athletes on Earth. He’s got his players to run through a wall for him and for each other, and he’s trying to be not only a coach but also a mentor and have a positive influence in their lives.

There have been several reports and rumors about Sanders eventually leaving the collegiate scene to take a job with the pros. However, according to his latest statement, it seems like that’s just not on his plans right now, or maybe ever.

Deion Sanders Won’t Leave For The NFL

When asked about potentially signing with an NFL team, Sanders admitted that he might not be cut out for that. He thinks he’s too passionate and brutally honest, and he won’t hesitate to make some drastic decisions and get on some players’ faces:

“I don’t think I’m built for the NFL,” Sanders said. “I appreciate the game so much, and I respect the game so much for what the game has consistently done for me for a multitude of years that when I see a guy getting paid millions of dollars, and he has no respect for the game and does not want to excel and exceed expectations in the game, I’m going to have a true problem.”

Sanders believes that money has gotten in the way of the love for the game. He thinks he’s just too passionate and thinks some of the players in the pros just don’t respect the game anymore:

“I’m the kind of coach that would go out there with 53 [players, the standard NFL roster size] and come back after halftime with about 32,” added Prime. “I can’t do it. I’m too brutally honest, and I want to win that much. I need everybody to respect the game.”

Shedeur Won’t Declare For The NFL Draft

Of course, some believe that could change if — when — his son Shedeur declares for the NFL Draft, as getting a chance to coach him at the next level would obviously be a huge incentive. Nonetheless, despite being eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft, it seems like Shedeur will stay in Colorado for another season:

“Why would we [think of the NFL Draft] when we’re having a great time here?” Sanders told ON3. “When we appreciate and love where we are, it’s hard to look at somewhere else. He’s a kid. You guys are trying to throw adulthood on him. I want him to enjoy his life, and his game. He’s a great. You don’t know him like I know him, because I’m his dad. He’s a great human being. He’s really a great young man. He’s good for the game. He’s good for his teammates. He’s good for college football.”

Shedeur has drawn plenty of media attention this season and could be one of the first QBs taken off the board in the Draft. By going back to college, he could be the frontrunner to win the Heisman trophy and, who knows? Maybe even the first-overall pick in 2025.